Hyundai Elantra with BS-VI diesel engine launched in India at Rs 18.7 lakh

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has launched the Elantra with new Diesel BS6 Powertrain options.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6-Speed Automatic and Manual transmission.

The new Hyundai Elantra conveys a Sportier, Grander and Irresistible design language. It has retained the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design. The front of the vehicle showcases Dominant Hexagonal Front Grille while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line.

The sophisticated rear design with unique emblem gives it a premium and luxurious appeal.

Hyundai Elantra also offers customers First-in-Segment features such as Fully Connected Sedan with Hyundai BlueLink, Wireless Phone Charger, Dynamic LED Quad Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, Front Ventilated Seats, and Chrome Door Handles with Pocket Light.

The car’s interior boasts of 10-way adjustable power driver seats with electric lumbar support, air conditioning dual zone fully automatic, front & rear seat headrest height adjustment, auto cruise control, smart key with push button start, , electrically adjustable outside mirrors, electric folding outside mirrors, front center armrest with storage, sunglass holder, vanity mirror with illumination, power windows with driver side and auto folding ORVM with welcome function.

As part of safety features the vehicle has driver and passenger airbag, side and curtain airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with ebd parking assist reverse parking senor.

Customers can also opt for booking or complete online purchase and home delivery of any variant of Elantra through the company’s end-to-end online automotive car buying platform ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai said.