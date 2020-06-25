हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra with BS-VI diesel engine launched in India at Rs 18.7 lakh

The Hyundai Elantra comes with 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6-Speed Automatic and Manual transmission.

Hyundai Elantra with BS-VI diesel engine launched in India at Rs 18.7 lakh

New Delhi:  Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has launched the Elantra with new Diesel BS6 Powertrain options.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6-Speed Automatic and Manual transmission.

The new Hyundai Elantra conveys a Sportier, Grander and Irresistible design language. It has retained the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design. The front of the vehicle showcases Dominant Hexagonal Front Grille while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line.

The sophisticated rear design with unique emblem gives it a premium and luxurious appeal.

Hyundai Elantra  also offers customers First-in-Segment features such as Fully Connected Sedan with Hyundai BlueLink, Wireless Phone Charger, Dynamic LED Quad Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, Front Ventilated Seats, and Chrome Door Handles with Pocket Light.

The car’s interior boasts of 10-way adjustable power driver seats with electric lumbar support,  air conditioning dual zone fully automatic, front & rear seat headrest height adjustment, auto cruise control, smart key with push button start, , electrically adjustable outside mirrors, electric folding outside mirrors, front center armrest with storage, sunglass holder, vanity mirror  with illumination, power windows with driver side and auto folding ORVM with welcome function.

As part of safety features the vehicle has driver and passenger airbag, side and curtain airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with ebd parking assist reverse parking senor.

Customers can also opt for booking or complete online purchase and home delivery of any variant of Elantra  through the company’s end-to-end online automotive car buying platform ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai said.

Tags:
Hyundai ElantraHyundaiHyundai India
Next
Story

Honda City 2020 details revealed –Here’s all we know about this 5th Generation Sedan
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M57S

Covid-19: Its ‘State vs Centre’ in Delhi again