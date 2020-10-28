Hyundai i20 2020 to be launched in India on this date; to offer 8 colour and 3 engine options

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced that it has started taking bookings for the all-new i20.

Customers can now book the all-new i20 online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai Dealerships across the country at Rs 21,000 while the national launch of the Hyundai i20 2020 is scheduled for November 05, 2020.

Customers will get 10 % cash back will be offered on booking amount transactions made on Hyundai Click to Buy using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards subject to final financing from the bank.

Hyundai is offering the all-new i20 in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. Further, customers can choose from a variety of Petrol, Diesel and Turbo Petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that include First-in-Segment Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions.

The all-new i20 is the epitome of Hyundai Global Design Philosophy - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, of presenting customers with a Premium Car showcasing Sleek, Agile and Progressive dimensions.

The all-new Hyundai i20 comes with sleek and futuristic design and premium interiors. Hyundai will offer customers a wide choice of colour options on the all-new i20 including:

- Polar White

- Typhoon Silver

- Titan Grey

- Fiery Red

- Starry Night

- Metallic Copper

Dual Tone colour options –

- Polar White with Black Roof

- Fiery Red with Black Roof.

Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

“Hyundai is committed to bring Smart Cars for the Smart Indian Customers offering quality time for Happy Life. The all-new i20 is a result of our endeavour towards empowering Indian customers with products that not only exceeds their expectation but redefines their imagination”, he added.