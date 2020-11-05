Hyundai i20 2020 with 8 colour variants, 3 engine options launched in India –Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday launched all-new i20 featuring Hyundai Global Design Philosophy - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

The all-New Hyundai i20 starts at introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh for the base Magna trim while the top level Asta (O) trim comes at Rs 11.17 lakh. The introductory prices will remain valid only until 31 December, the company said.

Live TV

#mute

The all-new Hyundai i20 comes with sleek and futuristic design and premium interiors. Hyundai will offer customers a wide choice of colour options on the all-new i20 including:

- Polar White

- Typhoon Silver

- Titan Grey

- Fiery Red

- Starry Night

- Metallic Copper

Dual Tone colour options –

- Polar White with Black Roof

- Fiery Red with Black Roof.

Hyundai is offering the all-new i20 in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. Further, customers can choose from a variety of Petrol, Diesel and Turbo Petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that include First-in-Segment Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions.