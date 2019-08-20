Hyundai launches all new Grand i10 NIOS at starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor on Tuesday launched the all new Grand i10 NIOS in India. The car has been priced at Rs 4.99 lakh for the entry variant and goes upto Rs 7.99 lakh for the top end.

The company has launched Grand i10 NIOS in BS VI 1.2 Litre engine and 1.2 litre Diesel Engine (BS IV).

The car has many first in class features like Projector fog lamps, shark fin antenna, integrated roof rails, speed sensing door lock, impact sensing door unlock etc

The petrol variant has an average of 20.7kmpl (MT) and 20.7kmpl (AMT) while the diesel variant has an average of 26.2kmpl (MT) and 26.2 (AMT), Hyundai said.