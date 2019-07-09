Hyundai launches first electric vehicle Kona SUV in India at introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh

New Delhi: South Korean auto major Hyundai on Tuesday drove in its first electric vehicle 'Kona' SUV into India at an introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh.

Hyundai said that the zero emission electric SUV delivers instant acceleration and power with over an a 452 km range on a single full charge.

On the exterior the SUV features a closed grille, aerodynamically optimized wheels and underbody, as well as an active air flap in the front bumper. It comes with ORVM (Heated) with electric adjust and folding, R17 alloy wheel designs, rear bumper with aerodynamic wave shaped flow design to further emphasize the distinct EV element, sleek aerodynamic design theme in the rear bumper and rear lights.

The Knoa can achieve 80 percent charge in 57 minutes with DC Charging (0-80%) @50 kW while AC Charging (0-100%) will take approximately 6 h 10 minutes. The charge port has LEDs which show the charging status and level of charge.

On the interior, the SUV is equipped with wireless phone charger, electric parking brake, 10-way power driver's seat with lumber support, option of driver only air conditioning, smart electric sunroof with safety pedal, front ventilated and heated seats, shift-by-wire automatic transmission and 17.77cm Touchscreen Display Audio witrh Radio, USB & AUX.

It comes with six airbags –dual front airbags, front seat side- impact and side curtain airbags.