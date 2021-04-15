Hyundai offers benefits worth Rs 1.5 lakh, check other April 2021 offers

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a car and waiting for massive discounts then Hyundai Motors has good news for you. The South Korean carmaker has announced several discounts and offers that you can benefit from while buying your next car in April 2021.

Currently, Hyundai is offering discounts on cars such as Grand i10 Nio, Hyundai Santro, and Hyundai Kona, among others. The April 2021 offers are providing benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on select car models. Here are the Hyundai 2021 car offers:



Get up to Rs 45k benefit on Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai is offering a discount of up to Rs 45,000 on its Grand i10 NIOS car. The offer is applicable on both petrol and diesel variants. For the petrol model, the discount includes a cash discount worth Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus and corporate offers. The company is offering a cash discount worth Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 5000 on the CNG variant. In addition to these discounts, there’s an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and is priced at between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.40 lakh.

Save Up to Rs 15k on Hyundai Santro

Hyundai is offering benefits worth Rs 15,000 on one of its best selling cars, Santro. The entry-level car is priced between Rs 4.67 to Rs 6.35 lakh. Currently, April 2021 offers include cash discounts, exchange bonus and other additional perks.

Benefits worth up to Rs 15k on buying Hyundai Aura, Hyundai i20

You’ll also get decent benefits while buying Hyundai Aura or Hyundai i20. The company is offering benefits worth up to Rs 15k on Aura and up to Rs 10k on the newly launched i20. You can also get corporate benefits worth Rs 5000 on the purchase of Hyundai i20.



Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh on buying Hyundai Kona

You can get benefits worth Rs 1.5 lakh with the purchase of Kona, the electric SUV by Hyundai. The car was launched in 2019, and is currently priced at ~ Rs 25 lakh. The electric beast is powered with a 39.2kWh batter that provides an amazing power of 136PS and generates a torque of 395 Nm. Hyundai claims that the car gives a milage of 452 kilometres in one single charge.

