Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai pockets 2,000 bookings for Venue in one day

The company had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2.

Hyundai pockets 2,000 bookings for Venue in one day

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Friday said it has received 2,000 bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Venue on the first day of initiating the process.

The company had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2.

"The Day-1 response is a record booking for an SUV, with an average of 84 Venue cars every hour," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.

The company is receiving customer enquiries at all its touch points across the country, he added.

"Further, the notable traction in online booking is coming from semi-urban areas due to strong telecom infrastructure. This showcases emergence of new era of connected-mobility solutions and acceptance of technology in day-to-day life," Jain said.

The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21.

