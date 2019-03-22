Hyundai teases upcoming SUV QXI – Check out video

New Delhi: The country's second largest manufacturer of passenger cars Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has teased the video of its upcoming SUV codenamed QXI.

“We will redefine the way you connect everything that drives your passion & world towards a #HappyLife. Join us on a journey with a Powerful yet sophisticated machine to explore Performance, Drivability & Comfort like never before. #WhenYouLoveToExplore #WhenYouLoveToBeConnected,” Hyundai India has tweeted:

Hyundai's upcoming SUV is expected to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza. Media reports say that the sub-4 metres SUV will be powered by a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel engine under the hood.

Hyundai's another flagship SUV Creta has gained a lot of popularity in the Indian markets. In February this year, the SUV crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015.