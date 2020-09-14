Hyundai's launches world premiere of 2021 Tucson in Los Angeles; Check features

New Delhi: South Korean auto giant Hyundai is all set to launch the world premiere of 2021 Tucson, releasing a photo teaser of the SUV to showcase its updated features and new design.

Hyundai Tucson's upcoming version will have its world premiere today (September 14) in Los Angeles and in Seoul on September 15. The new Tucson SUV has been embellished with next-level design giving it a better design than other SUVs.

On the price front, the new 2021 Tucson is likely to be dearer than the current price, but the auto firm has so far not disclosed its price.

The updated version of Tucson is expected to have an aggressive design and its DRLs will be integrated directly with trapezoidal elements of the grille. The tail lamps of the SUV are new in design and are connected through a horizontal LED light bar at the top.

The new Tucson is also expected to come with an all-wheel-drive system with 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors of the new 2021 Tucson's cabin will boast of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a wide fully digital instrument cluster.

Tucson's upcoming version will also be larger in size than its current model. It will also sport premium features like automatic climate control, air purifiers, and front ventilated seats.

Notably, Hyundai Motor India unveiled its new variants Tucson at the Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. The Hyundai Motor had stated that the company has more than 65 lakh clients, claiming that TUCSON is one of its bestselling SUVs globally.

The 2020 TUCSON model has a 2.0 litre engine with BS-VI feature. The diesel variant has an 8-speed automotive transmission and 40.8 kgm torque. TUCSON petrol variant engine has 152 PS power and 19.6 torque giving an amazing experience to the driver, according to the Hyundai Motor India.