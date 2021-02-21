In six months, all leased, hired cars for commute of Delhi govt officials will be EVs: Kailash Gahlot

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that within a period of six months, all leased or hired cars used for commute by Delhi government officials will be electric vehicles.

He also urged four-wheeler owners in the city to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and claimed that the subsidies being offered by the Delhi government are one of the highest in the country on the purchase of EVs.

"Incentives of up to Rs three lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car," Gahlot said as the eight-week Switch Delhi entered its third week.

Subsidies provided on electric cars in Delhi's EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of electric cars by up to 30 per cent, he said.

The minister said that an individual can save up to Rs 1,050 per month by switching to an EV from a diesel car.

The campaign by the Delhi government aims to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs and make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed.

Under Delhi's EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives, according to a statement.

There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car traveling approximately 30 km per day in Delhi is Rs 19.04 and Rs 19.11 per km respectively, according to the statement.

"To set an example for the city, the Delhi government has taken lead by starting the transition of its entire fleet to electric (vehicles). All leased/hired cars used for the commute of Delhi government officers shall be transitioned to electric within a period of six months," Gahlot said.

To help people overcome the apprehensions regarding the charging of EV vehicles in the city and enable a smooth transition, over 70 public charging stations are already operational in Delhi, the statement said.

It said that additionally, 500 charging points are coming up on 100 locations soon.