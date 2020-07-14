India’s passenger cars sales dip 57.98% in June: SIAM

New Delhi: India’s passenger cars sales dipped 57.98 percent as compared to the same period last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.

The automobile sector in India is grappling with poor demand owing to coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

“A dip of 57.98% has been registered in the sales of passenger cars in June 2020, as compared to June 2019,” SIAM said in a virtual conference.

The industry body said that sales of utility vehicles decreased by 31.16 percent in June 2020, as compared to June 2019. Sales of vans dipped by 62.06 percent in June 2020, as compared to June 2019.

Sales of passenger vehicles witnessed a dip of 49.59 in June 2020, as compared to June 2019, according to the latest data by SIAM. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 38.56% and 80.15% respectively in June 2020, as compared to June 2019.

Total exports of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 56.31 percent, 34.98 percent and 34.25 percent respectively in June 2020, as compared to June 2019, SIAM said.