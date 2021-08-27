Indian Motorcycle launches 2022 Chief lineup --Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, on the 100th anniversary of its debut, officially announced the launch of its new 2022 Chief lineup in India. Prices begin at Rs 20.75 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The new 2022 Chief range comprises of the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited Models for India.

"All based on a timeless, simplistic steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider," said the company statement.

Chief models are based on a classic steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

Featuring a short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg, the Indian Chief lineup inspires confidence and is approachable for any rider. The Chief’s conventional 46mm front forks with 132 mm of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle, and comfortable ergonomics, create a capable machine for even the most technical of ride routes.

Powering all premium Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. ABS is standard, while premium finishes set these bikes apart and further showcase the craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model packs further attitude with premium gloss black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited touts premium chrome finishes.

