India's cheapest compact SUV Renault Kiger launched; bookings open from today

New Delhi: Renault has announced the pricing of the all-new KIGER starting at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The bookings for the Renault KIGER also commence from today across the extensive dealership network of more than more than 500 sales outlets across the country. Customers can also book the new gamechanger on the Renault India website - https://www.renault.co.in/.

Renault Kiger will be offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with 2 pedal offerings on each of the engines. Customers can choose from four available trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ.

The two front seats and the two rear side seats of Renault KIGER are fitted with three-point seatbelts, while the rear middle passenger seat features a two-point seatbelt. Renault KIGER comes with two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger, along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder alert for enhanced safety.

Renault has introduced innovative ways of reaching out to customers. The Renault Virtual Assistant (RVA) will enable Renault to reach out customers across all geographies. RVA is available at the finger- tips on Whatsapp and the website.

Renault Kiger is available in six colour options– Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with DT options across the range.

At higher trim levels, the KIGER’S 40.64 cm alloy wheels have a black diamond-cut finish for a sporty and stylish look. The protective wheel arch cladding makes the bodywork look bolder and sturdier. The 2,500 mm long wheelbase places the wheels at the four corners of the vehicle, offering increased stability on any type of road while optimising the space inside the car, providing optimum comfort for each passenger and boot volume of 405 Litres that is unrivalled in the segment.

The upper strip formed by the front grille and the LED daytime running lights positioned at both ends give the car an elevated stance. All-new LED taillights light up the rear of the car. The tail lamp units with glossy black inserts are resolutely modern and distinctive within the segment, outlining the KIGER’S rear double C-shaped lighting signature. They are featured at each end of the bodywork and extend out over the wings, providing Kiger a distinct unique personality.

Live TV

#mute

The ENERGY 1.0-litre 72 Ps and 96 Nm naturally aspirated engine is also available in the KIGER range, with either a five-speed manual or the EASY-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT, which provides the comfort of clutchless driving at affordable pricing. It features a manual mode that allows the driver to drive either in fully automatic or sequential mode. It ensures efficient engine starting, safe car-overtaking manoeuvres and the best possible driving pleasure, with an outstanding power-to-weight ratio and best in segment torque-to-weight ratio in the compact SUV segment.