Kia Seltos launched in India at starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh

New Delhi: South Korean vehicle manufacturer Kia Motors on Thursday unveiled the Seltos SUV in India with cutting-edge technology and safety features.

The mid-SUV the Seltos will come at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh (Ex-showroom PAN India) for the entry level Smartstream G1.5 HTE model and will go up to Rs 15.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom PAN India) for the Diesel1.5 CRDi HTX plus and Petrol Smartstream 1.4 T – Gdi GTX and GTX plus top-end variant.

The Seltos is BS-VI compliant and available in both petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmission options.

The Seltos will be offered with up to three automatic transmission options– a seven speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT), a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT) and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) .

The Seltos features sophisticated, sporty design such as its long hood, a strong, character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork. It also sports a wide ‘tiger nose grille’, robust shoulder line and glasshouse shape. The rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect accentuates this dynamic appearance.



Seltos is equipped with intricate and sharply designed full LED headlights and taillights. For daytime driving, the car also has LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, and 3D multi-layer.



The Kia Seltos cabin is characterized by broad, sweeping shapes, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Sound Mood Lighting. It also houses an available 8.0-inch Head-Up Display system.

It is Seltos is fitted with six airbags, as well as a suite of electronic vehicle safety systems, Anti-lock Braking System, a Traction Control System, a Brake-force Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors.