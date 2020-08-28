Kia Stinger sports sedan features and specs officially revealed; gets new 2.5T engine

New Delhi: Kia Motors Corporation has officially released full feature details of the new Kia Stinger.

The new Kia Stinger will go on-sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020, with sales due to commence in many of Kia’s global markets later in the year.

The upgraded Stinger offers a revised range of three powerful turbocharged gasoline engines. Each engine offers swift acceleration and rapid responses to driver input. All three engines are paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, matching the car’s long-legged gran turismo personality.



A new engine has been added to the Stinger line-up exclusively for North American customers. The new ‘Smartstream’ 2.5-liter T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine sits directly between the two existing gasoline powertrains, producing 304 ps at 5,800 rpm. The maximum torque of the new four-cylinder engine, 422 Nm, is accessible from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm, making it easy for drivers to build and maintain speed in all conditions.

The most powerful engine in the Stinger line-up, a twin-turbo 3.3-liter T-GDi V6 from Kia’s ‘Lambda’ engine family, remains unchanged, save for a new Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system. This features a small butterfly valve in the exhaust which opens and closes, producing a more prominent, deeper exhaust note in Sport driving modes, or a quieter, more subdued exhaust note in Eco or Comfort mode. As well as enhancing the sound quality, the revised exhaust flow path helps to liberate an extra 3 ps from the engine (for a total of 373 ps at 6,000 rpm). Its 510 Nm torque is accessible from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm.



The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder ‘Theta’ engine, also available since the car’s launch in 2017, is unchanged, producing 255 ps at 6,200 rpm and 353 Nm torque from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm.

Depending on market and specification, the upgraded Stinger is now available with an optional new 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Bluetooth multi-connection enables users to connect up to two mobile devices at the same time – one for hands-free phone and multimedia use; the other for media use only. Its advanced split-screen display lets users control or monitor different vehicle features at the same time, customizing the screen with a series of different widgets. The 10.25-inch system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, with a voice control system for many of the car’s features, such as heating and ventilation, audio and navigation.

A new 8.0-inch touchscreen display with a narrow-bezel design is also available, replacing the previous 7.0-inch system. Depending on market, the larger display also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Drivers have a choice of two instrument cluster displays, based on vehicle specification. The standard 3.5-inch mono-TFT cluster is now replaced with a larger 4.2-inch color-TFT LCD cluster, delivering improved visibility and displaying a wider range of information to the driver. In addition, a fully-digital, high-resolution 7.0-inch ‘Supervision’ cluster is available – a full-color display with vivid graphics for different driving modes, delivering crystal-clear information to the driver.

The upgraded Stinger features a series of new ‘connected car’ features to improve convenience for owners in many countries. Depending on market and vehicle specification, among these technologies is a Remote Engine Start system, which allows owners to start their car remotely using the Stinger’s smart key.

In certain markets, Kia’s UVO App can be used to pre-activate the Stinger’s seat heating and ventilation functions remotely, creating a comfortable temperature before entering the car and avoiding the inconvenience of sitting on a hot or cold seat.

The Sedan has new ADAS technologies to assist drivers and protect passengers like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Highway Driving Assist and Rear Occupant Alert.