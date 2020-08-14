Kia Stinger sports sedan first images officially released – Check out exterior and interior pics

New Delhi/Seoul: Kia Motors Corporation has released the first images of the upgraded Kia Stinger sports sedan revealing a refreshed design.

The upgraded model boasts a range of design updates, both inside and out. Outside, the changes add a new touch of drama to the car’s design and give buyers more options for customization; inside, the upgraded Stinger offers a more comfortable space in which to travel, with a revised design, new higher-quality materials, and updates to the infotainment system.

At the front of the Stinger, Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille sits between new multifaceted reflector LED headlamps, with a new design and LED daytime running lights. The new lamps appear darker and sleeker with the lights out, while giving the car a more high-tech light signature, with sharp slashes of light angled slightly towards the front of the car.

At the rear, a svelte new rear combination lamp displays a distinctive new light signature, extending the full width of the car and mimicking the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The new turn signals comprise a collection of 10 individual LED units each, arranged in a grid pattern to mimic the appearance of a checkered flag, used in motorsport to signal the end of a race.

Buyers of more powerful examples of the Stinger now have the option to specify larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers, with a more purposeful, performance-inspired rear diffuser to give the car a more muscular rear appearance.

Two new 18-inch and 19-inch aluminium-alloy wheels are also introduced, with intricate, geometric designs which enhance the sporty, grand tourer nature of the car. The Stinger is now available with a new exterior color in many markets worldwide.

Two new exterior packages are also introduced for the first time. For high-performance variants in many markets worldwide, a new ‘Dark Package’ brings with it a gloss black diffuser surround and black wide-bore muffler tips. The Stinger emblem on the tailgate is also finished in black. For North America, a new ‘Black Package’ is offered, giving customization fans the chance to enhance the aesthetics of the Stinger further with an aggressive new look. The Black Package includes new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, a new rear wing for the trunk lid, and blacked out mirror caps and side fender trim.

While the architecture of the cabin in the upgraded Stinger remains unchanged, with a sweeping, driver-oriented dash and comfortable space for up to five occupants, it boasts a range of subtle enhancements. These visual and material upgrades are designed to improve the car’s grand touring ability, creating a more luxurious ambience.

The lower section of the steering wheel features a new metallic finish, matching the chrome bezel that now surrounds the 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The latter is designed to provide crystal clear information to drivers via its high-definition display. The rear-view mirror is now frameless, creating a modern look and enhancing rear visibility.

Depending on specification, the dashboard and doors are finished with new contrast stitching, while the center console is available with aluminum or carbon fiber-style trim; both measures enhance the sporty nature of the cabin. Sitting atop the dash is Kia’s upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, accented by a new glossy black finish along the front of the dash. The cabin also features a new mood lighting system, allowing drivers to select one of 64 colors to subtly alter the character of the cabin.

The Stinger is available with a new interior color and material options, depending on market. Customers in Korea can specify a new ‘Dark Brown’ monotone interior, with ultra-soft diamond quilted Nappa leather seats. For Kia’s global markets, new choices include Nappa leather upholstery finished in Saturn Black, Red or Beige, alongside existing leather and synthetic leather options. A new Saturn Black option finishes the seats in black suede with contrasting red stitching in a ‘chain’ pattern, designed to mimic the links in a watch strap.

The new Kia Stinger is due on-sale in Korea, during the third quarter of 2020; sales in many of Kia’s global markets will follow later, the company said.