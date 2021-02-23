हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Looking for a new bike? New Bajaj Pulsar 180 at Rs 1.08 lakh launched in India

Bajaj Auto has finally launched its new version of the Pulsar 180 bike in India which is priced at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 178.6 cc model gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels, an LED tail lamp, a five-speed transmission gearbox with telescopic anti-friction bush in the front suspension, and a five-way adjustable nitrox shock absorber in the rear suspension.

The bike delivers a peak torque of 14.52 Nm (at 6500 rpm) and 12.52 kW power at 8500 rpm. It also features a 5-speed transmission gearbox with a telescopic anti-friction bush in the front suspension and a 5-way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear suspension.

"The new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India, which has been unchallenged for the last 20 years," the company said in a release.

The new Pulsar 180 BS 6 will rival the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180, and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.

Currently, 20 percent of the sports biking segment is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles.

