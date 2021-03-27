Looking to buy an old car? Here’s WHERE to get it from

Are you planning to buy a second-hand car or an old car? Then a lot of options are available in the market as the cars include Baleno, Wagon R, Alto, Maruti Swift z and many more. Also, there is a website called True Value store which is known for selling old cars and they offer attractive prices for these cars.

If you are looking to buy an old car, then this website offers a wide range of options to choose from:

Swift LDI: The company is selling the 2015 model Swift FDI at Rs 3,95,000 and it has run 57, 971 kms and it is available in Delhi.

Swift VXI: The company is selling the 2014 model Swift VXI and is up for sale at Rs 3,70,000. The car is available in Delhi and it has run 1,21,573 kms.

Celerio ZXI(O): The company is selling the 2015 model Celerio ZXI(O) and it is up for sale at Rs 3,98,000. The car is available in Delhi and it has run 79,033 km.