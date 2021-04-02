Looking to buy an SUV? Check out 5 safest SUVs in India

Buying an SUV should not be judged only in terms of cool features and affordability, because safety is also a major parameter for the same. In recent years, auto companies have spent a lot on improving the safety measures of their cars. Indian cars are now meeting global standards of safer cars.

Here's looking at 5 popular SUVs in India with the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) rating.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 got a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test in India 2020.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP 2020.

Mahindra Thar

In 2020 Mahindra Thar secured four-star Global NCAP rating.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan MagniteSUV has recently passed the ASEAN NCAP crash test with a 4-star rating in 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Brezza scored 4 stars at the Global NCAP crash tests in 2020 making it one of the safest Maruti cars in the country.