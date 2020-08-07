Made-in-India Kia Sonet compact SUV makes world debut

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, on Friday unveiled the Kia Sonet compact SUV in India. The vehicle was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept.

The car maker has not revealed the price of the Kia Sonet.

Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet will be offered with a choice of three engines and five transmissions. Two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-liter four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi – and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine are offered. The Sonet comes with five transmission options: five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s revolutionary new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission. Additionally, automatic variants of the Sonet offer Multi-Drive and Traction Modes for added convenience, driver-confidence and safety. The 1.5-liter diesel engine is offered with a six-speed manual, with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Sonet has a sophisticated and lively cabin featuring a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a stylish, minimalist center console that offers easy on-the-go access to its class-leading features. The general ambience is both youthful and luxurious – ideal for young-at-heart, always-connected consumers.

Designed to maximize driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers a high sense of dynamism to drivers. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

The Kia Sonnet SUV boasts of high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

The Sonet’s emotive and bold design combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh, making a strong visual impression inspired by Indian architecture. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance that truly stands out on the road. It projects an aggressive stance with a rugged appeal.

The Sonet features an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It comes equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants.