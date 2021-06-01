हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Renault Triber

Made-in-India Renault Triber gets 4-star adult and 3-star child rating in global NCAP crash test

Renault TRIBER’s body structure and overall safety has been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests.

Made-in-India Renault Triber gets 4-star adult and 3-star child rating in global NCAP crash test

New Delhi: Renault India on Tuesday announced the TRIBER car has been awarded the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety and 3-star Child occupant safety from Global NCAP.

Renault TRIBER’s body structure and overall safety has been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests, said a company statement.

The car has been tested for frontal impact. The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP have resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety and 3-Star for child occupant safety, making it the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India. Renault TRIBER is built with more than 7 safety features as standard and a class leading offering of 4 Airbags available in its top variant, Renault added.

“This latest 4-Star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. As a customer-focused company, Renault is already future-ready in terms of technology, design and engineering for enhanced safety for our vehicles and Triber is a testimony to this,” Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said.

Launched in 2019, the sub-4 meters vehicle will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ and it is equipped with more than 20 key features as standard equipment across all trims. Renault says that the vehicle houses more than 30 class-leading features such as EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED instrument cluster, Twin AC vents on 2nd and 3rd row, high ground clearance of 182 mm and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system.

Renault Triber is fitted with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing maximum power of 72Ps @ 6250 RPM and torque of 96Nm @ 3500 RP. The engine is mated to a 5 Speed Manual Transmission. The company claims Triber gives a fule mielage of 20 kmpl.

The Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT is also available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ.

