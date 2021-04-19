हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
electric vehicle

Made in India Roadlark e-cycle launched, goes upto 100 kms in a single charge

The new Roadlark electric cycle, with a 100 km riding range per charge comes with sturdy cold rolled steel frame, automotive grade build quality and customer centric features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes.

Made in India Roadlark e-cycle launched, goes upto 100 kms in a single charge

New Delhi: Homegrown e-mobility brand Nexzu Mobility has launched an e-cycle that runs up to a 100 km in a single charge.

The new Roadlark electric cycle, with a 100 km riding range per charge comes with sturdy cold rolled steel frame, automotive grade build quality and customer centric features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes.

The new Roadlark offers the best experience for day to day intra city commutes at a fraction of the price, running cost and maintenance efforts compared to scooters, a company statement said.

The Roadlark features a “dual battery system”. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on domestic socket.  The new Roadlark clocks 100 km riding range on pedlec mode and 75 km range of throttle mode. The e-bike reaches a speed of 25km/hr. It features dual ventilated disc brakes for effective stopping power and a rugged front suspension for best in class safety and riding comfort. The new Roadlark is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touch points or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Formerly Avan Motors, Nexzu Mobility is an EV OEM founded in 2015. With a manufacturing plant at the automotive hub of Chakan, the company has over 90 dealer touch points, its own online store and a presence across multiple e-commerce portals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
electric vehicleEV
Next
Story

Hero launches its most affordable bike, check price, features and more

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Curfew can be imposed in Delhi till 26th April