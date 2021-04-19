Made in India Roadlark e-cycle launched, goes upto 100 kms in a single charge

New Delhi: Homegrown e-mobility brand Nexzu Mobility has launched an e-cycle that runs up to a 100 km in a single charge.

The new Roadlark electric cycle, with a 100 km riding range per charge comes with sturdy cold rolled steel frame, automotive grade build quality and customer centric features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes.

The new Roadlark offers the best experience for day to day intra city commutes at a fraction of the price, running cost and maintenance efforts compared to scooters, a company statement said.

The Roadlark features a “dual battery system”. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on domestic socket. The new Roadlark clocks 100 km riding range on pedlec mode and 75 km range of throttle mode. The e-bike reaches a speed of 25km/hr. It features dual ventilated disc brakes for effective stopping power and a rugged front suspension for best in class safety and riding comfort. The new Roadlark is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touch points or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Formerly Avan Motors, Nexzu Mobility is an EV OEM founded in 2015. With a manufacturing plant at the automotive hub of Chakan, the company has over 90 dealer touch points, its own online store and a presence across multiple e-commerce portals.