Mahindra launches Thar 700 priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) launched the Thar 700, the last batch of 700 units of the 4x4 off-road SUV in its current avatar.

M&M said the vehicle comes packed with unique and differentiated features and will be competitively priced at Rs. 9.99 lakhs, (ex-showroom Delhi). The Thar 700 will be available in an all new Aquamarine colour, in addition to the popular colour of Napoli Black.

The highlight of the Thar 700 will be a special badge on the vehicle with signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group.

The Thar 700 will sport stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels, decals on the side and bonnet, black finish on the grille, silver finish on the front bumper, leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats and nti-lock braking system (ABS).

“The Thar 700 aptly marks the 70 years legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India. The Thar with its go anywhere capability is a true-blue off-roader and a typical Mahindra breed that exemplifies the company’s rich 4x4 heritage,” M&M said in a statement.