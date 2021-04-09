हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra SUV XUV700 launching in 2nd quarter, here's all we know so far

Mahindra XUV7 00 will be offered both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

Mahindra SUV XUV700 launching in 2nd quarter, here&#039;s all we know so far
Representational Image/XUV500

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has offially unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700.

The XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, Mahindra’s said. It will come with "world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety", the company said.

Mahindra XUV7 00 will be offered both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

"The XUV700 is an all new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features," M&M said.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra & MahindraMahindra XUV700XUV700
Next
Story

Mahindra & Mahindra offers India’s first one stop solution for Vehicle Scrapping

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; April 09, 2021