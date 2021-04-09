Mahindra SUV XUV700 launching in 2nd quarter, here's all we know so far

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has offially unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700.

The XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, Mahindra’s said. It will come with "world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety", the company said.

Mahindra XUV7 00 will be offered both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

"The XUV700 is an all new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features," M&M said.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

