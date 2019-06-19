Mahindra to increase price of personal range of vehicles by upto Rs 36,000 from July 1

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Wednesday announced that the price of its range of personal vehicles will increase by upto Rs 36,000 across models. The price hike will be effective from July 1, the company said.

“This price increase is due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all passenger vehicles in India,” M&M said. The implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms from July 1, 2019 mandate the fitment of several safety features including driver airbag, seat belt reminder for driver and co-driver, rear parking sensor sand an over speed alert for the driver across all passenger vehicle models.

Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally.

“At Mahindra safety has been at the core of our product development process and we welcome the regulatory requirements relating to safety upgrades. We value every road user’s life and have been effectively contributing to the evolving safety ecosystem. However, the safety regulatory requirement has led to some cost increases. Consequently, we are taking a price hike across some of our passenger vehicles, effective July 1, 2019,” Rajan Wadhera, President -Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd said.

