Mahindra XUV 300

Mahindra XUV 300 becomes Global NCAP's first five star rated car for THIS country: Details here

This is not for the first time that XUV 300 is receiving appreciation. Last year Mahindra XUV 300 became the second Indian manufacturer after Tata motors to achieve Global NCAP's coveted five-star rating. The compact SUV gets the highest scores in combined crash test results in India. 

New Delhi: Mahindra has really stepped up the game when it comes to offering secure and solid built vehicles. This has resulted in a yet another 5-start rating for the XUV 300.

An Indian made Mahindra XUV 300 has scored a 5-star rating in the African market. This car model had the driver and front passenger airbags along with ISOFIX mounts for children and seatbelt pre-tensioners, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) as standard fitments. This makes it the first car in Africa to get a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP.

According to the report given by Global NCAP, the XUV 300 scored a respectable 16.42 out of 17 for the adult occupant protection at the front. XUV 300's bodyshell is stable and is capable of withstanding further loadings. The car scored 37.44 points out of 44 for child occupant protection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Global NCAP (@globalncap)

Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA South Africa said that "This is the milestone event for the #SafeCarsForAfrica project, and signals that it is possible to achieve this excellent rating for vehicles in our market. We are particularly pleased that this rating has been achieved through a compliance review. We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five-star vehicle available in Africa which gives  consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car."

