Mahindra XUV300 Automated Manual Transmission version launched in India

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has launched the new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version of its popular compact SUV XUV300.

This AMT with its autoSHIFT technology will be available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O), at an additional cost of Rs 55,000 over the manual version, M&M said in a statement. This will set the starting price of the Mahindra XUV300 at Rs 11.50 lakh.

This new variant of the XUV300 will be available in 3 colours, Pearl White, Aquamarine and Red Rage.

Engineered by Italian automotive experts Marelli, the XUV300 autoSHIFT technology offers torque of 300 Nm. Its 1.5L turbo diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger delivers 85.8KW (116.6 PS) of power.

The SUV is available in two modes – Auto mode boosts fuel efficiency and drivability while manual mode provides exhilarating performance. With the Vehicle Creep function, the vehicle can move without throttle input in both first and reverse gear

The XUV300 comes with Hill Start Assist technology to prevent roll-back when driving on a hill or moving up an incline. Gear shifts are automatically optimized with features to provide optimum power/torque output during overtaking or for quick acceleration.

The drive and reverse lock out safety feature prevents sudden shifts between reverse and drive modes, unless the speed drops to less than 5 kmph.

The creep disable on door opening safety feature prevents the vehicle from moving if the doors are open. Important alerts and information about the vehicle, such as the current gear, driving mode etc., are available on the Driver Information System.

“Equipped with the latest technological advancements, the AMT version will especially delight city customers and emerging market segments including women and millennials, all of whom would greatly appreciate the convenience of an automatic in start-stop traffic conditions,” M&M said.

"After receiving an overwhelming response for its manual version since its launch in February 2019, we are confident that the XUV300 autoSHIFT will further strengthen the brand’s value proposition and expand the market for us," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said.