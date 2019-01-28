हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahindra SUV XUV300 features

Mahindra XUV300 safety features revealed in official video

The XUV300 is equipped with seven airbags, front parking sensors and more.

Youtube grab

New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has given details of the safety features in its upcoming new compact SUV XUV300.

As was previously said, the video shows that XUV300 is equipped with seven airbags, front parking sensors and more.

Earlier this month M&M announced opening of bookings for its the  XUV300. The model, to be launched in February, will be available in both petrol and diesel engine variants, the company had said in a statement. Besides the vehicle will come with dual-zone fully automatic climate control and front parking sensors.

Bookings for XUV300 is available Mahindra dealerships across India and on the official brand website for Rs 20,000.

The new vehicle will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

It will be built at M&M's manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra.

 

Mahindra SUV XUV300 features
