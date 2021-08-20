Mahindra XUV700: Compare price and features of MX Series, AdrenoX AX3, AdrenoX AX5 and AdrenoX AX7 variants

New Delhi: Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has rolled out its much-awaited all-new SUV --the Mahindra XUV700. The bookings for the new SUV will begin before the festive season, the company said.
Mahindra is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)
The company has announced prices (ex-showroom) for four variants in the five-seater manual transmission category.
MX Gasoline: Rs 11.99 lakh
MX Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh
AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline: Rs 13.99 lakh
AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline: Rs 14.99 lakh
While the price of the AdrenoX AX7 has not yet been shared by the company. Here is a specs comparison Mahindra XUV700 MX Series, Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX3, Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX5 and Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX7. (Also read: Bullet Lover? 6 Enfield bikes that turned heads in the last decade)
Mahindra XUV700 MX Series comes with the following features:
- 20.32 cm (8") lnfotainment
- 17.78 cm (7") Cluster
- Android Auto
- Smart Door handles
- LEO Taillamp
- Steering mounted Switches
- Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator
- Day Night IRVM
- R l7 Steel Wheels
Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX3
Offered over MX
- Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25") Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25") Digital Cluster
- Amazon Alexa Built-In
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
- AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features
- 6 Speakers and Sound Staging
- LED OR L and Front fog Lamps
- R 17 Steel Wheels with covers
Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX5
Offered over AX3
- Skyroof
- R 17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Curtain Airbags
- LEO Clear-view Headlamps
- Sequential turn indicators
- Cornering lamps
- Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX7
- Offered over AdrenoX AX5
- Advanced Driver Assistance System
- Driver Drowsiness Alert
- Smart Clean Zone
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- R18 Diamond Cut Alloy
- Leatherette Seat
- Leather Steering & Gear lever
- 6-Way Power seat with Memory
- Side Airbags
Mahindra has said that the optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.
#mute