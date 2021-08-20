Mahindra XUV700: Compare price and features of MX Series, AdrenoX AX3, AdrenoX AX5 and AdrenoX AX7 variants

New Delhi: Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has rolled out its much-awaited all-new SUV --the Mahindra XUV700. The bookings for the new SUV will begin before the festive season, the company said.

Mahindra is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The company has announced prices (ex-showroom) for four variants in the five-seater manual transmission category.

MX Gasoline: Rs 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh

AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline: Rs 13.99 lakh

AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline: Rs 14.99 lakh

While the price of the AdrenoX AX7 has not yet been shared by the company. Here is a specs comparison Mahindra XUV700 MX Series, Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX3, Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX5 and Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX7. (Also read: Bullet Lover? 6 Enfield bikes that turned heads in the last decade)

Mahindra XUV700 MX Series comes with the following features:

- 20.32 cm (8") lnfotainment

- 17.78 cm (7") Cluster

- Android Auto

- Smart Door handles

- LEO Taillamp

- Steering mounted Switches

- Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

- Day Night IRVM

- R l7 Steel Wheels

Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX3

Offered over MX

- Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25") Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25") Digital Cluster

- Amazon Alexa Built-In

- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

- AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features

- 6 Speakers and Sound Staging

- LED OR L and Front fog Lamps

- R 17 Steel Wheels with covers

Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX5

Offered over AX3

- Skyroof

- R 17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

- Curtain Airbags

- LEO Clear-view Headlamps

- Sequential turn indicators

- Cornering lamps

- Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX7

- Offered over AdrenoX AX5

- Advanced Driver Assistance System

- Driver Drowsiness Alert

- Smart Clean Zone

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

- Leatherette Seat

- Leather Steering & Gear lever

- 6-Way Power seat with Memory

- Side Airbags

Mahindra has said that the optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

