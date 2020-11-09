Maruti Baleno 2020 in the offing? Check out this teaser video

New Delhi: A new teaser video of the Maruti Baleno has created a lot of buzz in the automobile market with several media reports saying that the company may be bringing a new engine variant of the premium hatchback.

Several media reports have said that Maruti Baleno could be launched either in a new Limited Edition or a new turbo-petrol engine to be pitted against the recently launched Hyundai i20.

Reports further rely on the assuption that the 1.0-litre Baleno ‘RS' version with turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine may make a comeback. The variant was discontinued after its launch.

"The BOLD BALENO is full of surprises and one such exciting surprise is on its way! Keep watching this space for more,!" Nexa Experience has tweeted.

The BOLD BALENO is full of surprises and one such exciting surprise is on its way! Keep watching this space for more!#MakeBolderMoves #NEXA #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/NK0Mx4xzFx — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) November 6, 2020

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) last week said that its premim hatchback Baleno has crossed 8 lakh cumulative sales milestone in 5 years.

"Redefining the premium hatchback segment in India, the bold Baleno has paved new avenues, made bold statements and conquered the roads, since its launch in 2015. The premium hatchback truly embodies NEXA’s philosophy - ‘Create, Inspire’," MSI said in a statement.

Baleno, Maruti claims, is India’s 1st hatchback equipped with Smart Hybrid technology and a BS6 compliant 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. Exclusively manufactured in India, Baleno is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. Baleno has won prestigious laurels both from critics and customers.

Baleno comes with technologically advanced features such as new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Multicolor information display and CVT transmission. Its class-leading comfort and driving pleasure with high safety standards makes Baleno the most preferred choice among new age customers. Baleno is retailed through 377 NEXA outlets across 200 cities.

“India’s most loved premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a very special place in our portfolio. With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature rich offering, Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

“Baleno helped us bring new customers to the Maruti Suzuki family. The bold persona, next generation smart hybrid technology, distinctive liquid-flow design, cutting edge technology features and superior performance makes it a winner. The timely innovations in Baleno are aligned to the changing aspirations of evolved India. This significant milestone of 8 Lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno’s conceptualization,” he added.