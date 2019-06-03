close

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Baleno crosses 6 lakh sales milestone in 44 months

New Delhi: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India said that its premium car Baleno has crossed the 6 Lakh sales milestone in 44 months.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Next Generation Smart Hybrid technology with the New DUALJET, DUAL VVT engine in Baleno, making it a first in its segment.

It is also country’s first BSVI compliant premium hatchback. Baleno comes with technologically advanced features such as new 17.78 cm capacitive touchSmartplay infotainment system, multi information display and the option of CVT transmission.

“The milestone of 6 Lakh unit cumulative sales in a record time of just 44 months clearly reflects Baleno’s popularity. We thank our customers for their continued support that has helped Baleno to create this industry benchmark of fastest 6 lakh sales milestone,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Launched in October 2015 and exclusively manufactured in India, Baleno is etailed through over 360 Maruti Suzuki NEXA outlets in more than 200 cities. Baleno registered a staggering 11.5% growth in 2018-19. It holds a market share of over 27 percent in the A2+ segment, Maruti said.

