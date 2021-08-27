Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022 will have new LED, alloys, larger touchscreen

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling premium hatchback in India, Baleno will get a new look now. In 2019, the car saw minor design changes. However, this time the car will see a major facelift.

The 2022 Baleno facelift will see several changes in exterior and interior features which include sheet metal on its front and rear fenders and bonnet, a larger front grille and a new headlamp unit with dual arrow-shaped LED DRLs. There will be changes to the rear with new tail lamps and revised alloy wheels. Besides that, Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022 will include a raked windshield, integrated roof spoiler and a rear wiper.

When it comes to interiors, it will have a revised upholstery, a new dashboard, vertically mounted AC vents, a redesigned steering wheel with steering mounted controls and an updated fully digital instrument console. It will also have a larger touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry along with push button start.

In terms of engine, the 2022 Maruti Baleno will see no change and will have the same options that include a 1.2 liter K12M VVT unit making 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque and a 1.2 liter K12N DualJet engine that has 90 hp power and 115 Nm torque.

When it comes to safety, the car will get dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts and ABS and EBD.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno might see a rise in prices. Currently, it is priced between Rs 5.99-9.49 lakhs.

