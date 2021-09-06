Maruti car gets expensive from today, here is all you want to know

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has said that it has hiked prices across its various models effective from today (Monday, September 6) due to rising input costs.

"In continuation to our earlier communication on 30th August 2021, please note that with effect from 06th September, 2021, the Company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9%," Maruti said in a BSE filing. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

"With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company''s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise," said Maruti in a regulatory filing on August 30.

Earlier in calendar year 2021, the automobile major had increased prices in January, April, and in July for only for the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants.

The company had earlier raised prices for different car models in July for only the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) at that time was up to Rs 15,000.

At present the company sells a range of models from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

