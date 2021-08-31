Maruti cars to become more expensive from September 2021

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has said that it will hike prices across its various models from next month amid rising input costs.

"With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company''s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise," said Maruti in a regulatory filing.

The Auto major added that the price rise has been planned across models in September 2021.

Earlier in calendar year 2021, the automobile major had increased prices in January, April, and in July for only for the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants.

The company had earlier raised prices for different car models in July for only the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) at that time was up to Rs 15,000.

At present the company sells a range of models from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

With Agency Inputs