Maruti Ertiga

Maruti launches CNG variant of Next Gen Ertiga at Rs 8.87 lakh

The Maruti Ertiga CNG will be available for customers in VXI variant, offering mileage of 26.20 km/kg.

Maruti launches CNG variant of Next Gen Ertiga at Rs 8.87 lakh

New Delhi: India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched the factory-fitted CNG variant of the Next Gen Ertiga at Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The factory-fitted CNG Ertiga will be available for customers in VXI variant, offering mileage of 26.20 km/kg, the company said. The Next Gen Ertiga is the only MPV in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG option, Maruti added.

The CNG Ertiga comes with standard warranty benefits and will offer maximum performance with dual ECU (engine control unit) with intelligent-gas port injection system. This ensures active pick up and superior drivability, MSI said.

Maruti said that the company has sold over 61,000 units of the new Ertiga since its launch in November 2018.

“In the short span of nearly eight months of its launch, the new Ertiga’s accomplishment of achieving the market leader position in MPV is overwhelming. With the CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly,” hashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The Next Gen Ertiga is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, high speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD and brake assist and reverse parking sensors as standard fitment across all variants.

The Next Gen Ertiga comes with third-row reclining seats, extra head room and cooling cup holders . It houses luxurious dual tone interiors, sculpted dashboard with maple wood finish, chrome accents and leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel.

Maruti Ertiga
