Maruti launches Ertiga 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel at starting price of Rs 9.86 lakh

The model is currently powered by 1.3 litre diesel powertrain sourced from Fiat.

Maruti launches Ertiga 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel at starting price of Rs 9.86 lakh

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday introduced powerful 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine with 6- speed manual transmission in the Next Gen Ertiga.

The VDi variant of the 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine is priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, ZDi variant at Rs 10.69 lakh and ZDi+ variant at Rs 11.20 lakh.

The new DDIS 225 engine delivers a peak torque of 225Nm @1500-2500rpm, maximum power of 70kW@ 4000rpm and a fuel efficiency of 24.20 km/l.

“The high efficiency turbo charger optimizes peak torque generation from a lower RPM (revolutions per minute). The new DDIS 225 engine on Next Gen Ertiga uses ‘Dual Mass flywheel’ that helps to reduce engine fluctuations. The pendulum type engine mounting further adds to superior ride quality leading to refined NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance” MSI said in a statement.

“The  new  engine  is a  perfect  combination  of  performance  and  refinement. It showcases   Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to provide products aligned with customers aspirations. We are sure this new engine option will strengthen the popularity of Ertiga in urban MPV segment," Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales,  MSI  said.

Launched in  November  2018,  the  Next  Gen  Ertiga  sold over  40,000  units  in  November-April  period, Maruti said.

