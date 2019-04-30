Maruti launches Ertiga 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel at starting price of Rs 9.86 lakh

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday introduced powerful 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine with 6- speed manual transmission in the Next Gen Ertiga.

The VDi variant of the 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine is priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, ZDi variant at Rs 10.69 lakh and ZDi+ variant at Rs 11.20 lakh.

The new DDIS 225 engine delivers a peak torque of 225Nm @1500-2500rpm, maximum power of 70kW@ 4000rpm and a fuel efficiency of 24.20 km/l.

“The high efficiency turbo charger optimizes peak torque generation from a lower RPM (revolutions per minute). The new DDIS 225 engine on Next Gen Ertiga uses ‘Dual Mass flywheel’ that helps to reduce engine fluctuations. The pendulum type engine mounting further adds to superior ride quality leading to refined NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance” MSI said in a statement.

“The new engine is a perfect combination of performance and refinement. It showcases Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to provide products aligned with customers aspirations. We are sure this new engine option will strengthen the popularity of Ertiga in urban MPV segment," Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSI said.

Launched in November 2018, the Next Gen Ertiga sold over 40,000 units in November-April period, Maruti said.