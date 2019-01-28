हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti new Baleno 2019

Maruti launches new Baleno 2019 in India, price starts at Rs 5.45 lakh

The new Baleno comes with sporty and elegant front fascia with wider stance and dynamic 3D detailing.

Maruti launches new Baleno 2019 in India, price starts at Rs 5.45 lakh

New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday unveiled its premium hatchback –the new Baleno 2019 – with a new, bolder look.

The car will be available in Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver, Nexa Blue, Autumn Orange, Phoenix Red and Magma Grey.

Prices of New Baleno (in Rs Lakh Ex Showroom Delhi)

Petrol Manual

Sigma: Rs 5.45 Lakh

Delta: Rs 6.16 Lakh

Zeta: Rs 6.84 Lakh

Alpha: Rs 7.45 Lakh

Petrol CVT

Delta CVT: RS 7.48 Lakh

Zeta CVT: Rs 8.16  Lakh

Alpha CVT: Rs 8.77 Lakh

Diesel Manual

Sigma: Rs 6.60 Lakh

Delta : Rs 7.31 Lakh

Zeta: Rs 7.99 Lakh

Alpha: Rs 8.60 Lakh

The new Baleno comes with sporty and elegant front fascia with wider stance and dynamic 3D detailing. On the exterior the car gets two tone 16 inch alloy wheels. The Baleno recently achieved sales milestone of 5 lakh units within just of 38 months of its first launch.

The car gets refreshed cockpit, new seat fabric and black and navy blue dual-tone interiors. The new Baleno comes with next generation ‘Smartplay Studio’ connected infotainment system. The 17.78 cm touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services. It has rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information and alerts on the screen.

Safety features includes dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

 

