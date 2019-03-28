हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti New Ciaz gets 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine with 6-speed transmission

The 1.5-litre DDiS 225 will churn a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 70kW@4000rpm.

New Delhi: The country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday expanded its engine portfolio with the introduction of a new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine.

With the addition of this new powerful engine, the new Ciaz will now be available with 1.5 litre capacity in both petrol (K15 with Next-Gen Smart Hybrid) and diesel (DDiS 225) powertrain options.

The new Ciaz 1.5-litre DDiS 225 will come in following price range:

Delta: Rs 9.97 lakh

Zeta: Rs 11.08 lakh

Alpha: Rs 11.37 lakh

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzukisaid “The all -new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency.”

The new powertrain is developed to deliver enhanced performance, with a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 70kW@4000rpm.

The 1.5 litre DDiS225 Diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher low-end torque through optimization, which makes city driving completely effortless. The use of a Dual Mass Flywheel (DMF) along with optimized compression ratio reduces engine fluctuations & contributes to superior NVH performance, MSI said.

Use of light-weight aluminium casted cylinder head and block along with optimized engine calibration contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

A newly designed 6-speed transmission, mated to the DDiS 225 engine completes the powertrain package. For the ease of driving and manoeuvrability, position of reverse gear is relocated next to 1st gear to reduce hand motion during tight parking conditions, MSI said.

Retailed through the NEXA network, Ciaz has set a benchmark for customers in the mid-sized premium sedan market. The top end (Alpha) variant of Ciaz contributes a phenomenal 54 percentof its total sales, Maruti said.

