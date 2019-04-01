हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti reports 1.6% dip in March sales at 1,58,076 units

The company had sold 1,60,598 units in March last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Maruti reports 1.6% dip in March sales at 1,58,076 units

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India today reported 1.6 percent decline in sales at 1,58,076 units in March.

The company had sold 1,60,598 units in March last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined marginally at 1,47,613 units last month as against 1,48,582 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto were at 16,826 units as compared to 37,511 units in March last year, down 55.1 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 19.8 percent at 82,532 units as against 68,885 units in March last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,672 units as compared to 4,321 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were up 12.3 percent at 25,563 units as compared to 22,764 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in March were down by 12.9 percent at 10,463 units as against 12,016 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

For the 2018-19 fiscal, the company sold a total of 18,62,449 units, up 4.7 percent from 17,79,574 units in 2017-18.

The company's sales in the domestic market stood at 17,53,700 units during the last fiscal, up 6. 1 percent as compared with 16,53,500 units in 2017-18.

