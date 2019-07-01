Maruti reports 14% dip in total sales in June at 124,708 units

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Monday reported 14.0 percent decline in total sales at 124,708 units in June.

The company also posted a decline of 17.9 percent in April-June quarter of FY 2019-20. It sold a total of 402,594 units in the April-June quarter of FY 2019-20 as against 490,479 units in the same quarter a year ago. This includes 369,985 units in the domestic market, 4,496 units of domestic OEM sales and 28,113 units of exports.

The company had sold 144,981 units in June last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total Domestic sales declined by 15.3 percent at 114,861 units in June as against 135,662 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto, WagonR were at 18,733 units as compared to 29,381 units in June last year, down 36.2 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, were down 12.1 percent at 62,897 units as against 71,570 units in June last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however posted a positive growth of 47.1 percent in June this year. Ciaz models were sold 2,322 units as compared to 1,579 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross were down 7.9 percent at 17,797 units as compared to 19,321 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in April were up by 5.7 percent at 9,847 units as against 9,319 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.