Maruti S-PRESSO SUV crosses 75,000 units sales one year since launch

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said that its mini SUV S-PRESSO has crossed 75,000 units sales since its launch one year ago.

"Engineered with best-in-class technology coupled with spacious interiors and a commanding front seat view, the robust and stylish S-PRESSO is designed for the urban Indians who seek thrilling experiences," MSI said in a statement.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment first features like dynamic center console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control etc. In line with the aspirations of young India, S-PRESSO is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features. Rightfully pegged as the ‘Genki car’ S-PRESSO stirs right notes to pep-up the industry.”

“Within a year, S-PRESSO buyers have shown 24% higher inclination to accessorize their cars with unique and exciting accessories to match their lifestyle. Infact S-PRESSO witnessed an uptake in positive momentum with an increased buyer interest in the unlock phase. We thank our customers for their endorsement of this young brand,” He added.

The mini SUV was Launched in 2019. S-PRESSO made its debut entry in the top ten cars list within a month of its launch. It continues to captivate the customers and has made a strong foothold in its segment with over 9% market share in the A2- segment, Maruti said.