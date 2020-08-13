Maruti Suzuki Alto touches 40 Lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said that Alto touhed the milestone of 40 Lakh cumulative sales.

“The winning proposition for Alto is its unique blend of compact modern design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, upgraded safety and comfort features. The convenient functional aspect of the Alto, stylish looks and backed by Maruti Suzuki’s trust and reliability, makes the all new Alto a very attractive proposition for the Indian customer. The strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand.,” MSI said in a statement.

“With a continuous rise in popularity and trust since the year 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a member of numerous households across different geographies. Alto has continued to strengthen its legacy with timely upgrades and new technology offerings. Providing mobility to over 40 lakh Indian families, brand Alto has sustained its position as the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for 16 consecutive years,” Maruti said.

Alto is India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. With the dynamic new aero edge design and latest safety features, Alto provides a memorable ownership experience to customers. It offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG, Maruti claims.

“Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.