Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG variant launched: Price and other details

New Delhi: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has rolled out BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio.

This is aligned to the Company’s vision of Mission Green Million, originally announced at the Auto Expo 2020, MSI said in a statement.

Price of Celerio BS6 S-CNG Price (Ex-showroom- Delhi)

Celerio BS6 VXI CNG: Rs 560,900

Celerio BS6 VXI (O) CNG: Rs 568,000

Tour H2 BS6 CNG: Rs 536,800

Maruti said that its S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

“The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56% in new CNG station additions in last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains,” MSI said.

Maruti said that it has sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’. It aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country, MSI added.