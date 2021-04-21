Maruti Suzuki Jimny specs leaked! Comes with five doors, cruise control and more

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to give a neck to neck competition to Mahindra Thar with the speculated launch of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the Indian markets. The automaker is currently selling Jimny in global markets, but it is yet to launch the powerful beast back home in India.

The yet-to-be-launched Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India. The Thar rival is an off-road alternative to Maruti’s SUV line-up that includes Vitara Brezza. The car will also take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Speculated price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is likely to price the upcoming five-door Jimny at around Rs 10 lakh to give Mahindra Thar a run for its money. Notably, the second-gen Mahindra Thar has been performing exceptionally well in the Indian markets.

Interestingly, Mahindra has also been speculated to be coming up with its five-door variant of the Thar. But the company is yet to announce the speculated launch date.

Features of Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Unlike the global version that comes with three doors, Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch Jimny’s Indian model with five doors. The plan of Maruti Suzuki here appears to offer a family SUV well suited among Indians. The car was recently seen testing in Europe.

Moreover, the upcoming car is said to be 300 mm longer than its global version, making the vehicle heavier by 100 Kg. However, the height, width, and ground clearance of both the versions remain same.

Jimny is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power of 102PS and a torque of 130Nm. Notably, the same engine powers Ertiga, Ciaz, and Brezza.

Moreover, speculations are that the Indian model could house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that comes with features such as Android Auto and Apple Carplay. You might also enjoy features like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with a camera, and hill assist control.

Live TV

#mute