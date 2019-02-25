Maruti Suzuki new True Value expands reach with 200 outlets across 132 cities in India

New Delhi: Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) since re-launch of the pre-owned carbuying True Value, its network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country.

“The new True Value network, with large display area, has seen this rapid expansion in less than 19 months of its launch,” MSI said in a statement.

Maruti True Value outlets are brick and click retail model. Every True Value outlet boasts of contemporary interiors with large display area. Here the customers can see available True Value cars across the country and select their choice for a test drive.

RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. said “The pre-owned car market is rapidlygrowing, and customers are putting their trust in organized players for their needs. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying”.

After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is certified digitally at True Value. If the car fulfills the necessary parameters, it is branded as True Value Certified car. A True Value Certified Car comes with upto 1 Year Warranty and 3 free service.