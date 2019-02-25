हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki new True Value expands reach with 200 outlets across 132 cities in India

New  Delhi: Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) since re-launch of the  pre-owned  carbuying  True Value, its  network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the  country.

“The new  True  Value  network,  with  large  display  area,  has seen  this  rapid  expansion in  less  than  19  months  of  its launch,” MSI said in a statement.

Maruti True Value outlets are brick and click retail model. Every True Value outlet boasts of contemporary interiors with large display area. Here the  customers  can  see  available  True  Value  cars  across the country and select their choice for a test drive.

RS  Kalsi,  Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. said  “The   pre-owned   car   market   is   rapidlygrowing,   and   customers   are   putting   their   trust   in organized  players  for  their  needs.  With  the  upgrade  of Maruti  Suzuki  True  Value  showrooms,  customers  can avail  a  better  experience,  better  products  and  a  hassle-free journey of car buying”.

After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is certified digitally at True Value. If the car fulfills the  necessary  parameters,  it  is  branded  as  True  Value  Certified  car.  A  True  Value  Certified  Car  comes with upto 1 Year Warranty and 3 free service.

