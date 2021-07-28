हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net profit at Rs 475 crore

The auto major had posted a net loss of Rs 268 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net profit at Rs 475 crore

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 475 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The auto major had posted a net loss of Rs 268 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,776 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 4,111 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it has sold a total of 3,53,614 vehicles during the first quarter.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,08,095 units, while exports were at 45,519 units.

Shares of the company closed 1.27 per cent down at Rs 7,149.70 apiece on the BSE. 

