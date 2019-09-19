Maruti Suzuki rolls out 1 millionth car for export from Gujarat’s Mundra Port

New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced that it has rolled out its one millionth car exports from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

With shipments to more than 125 countries, the cumulative exports crossed over 1.8 million units, MSI said.

An Oxford Blue colour popular sedan Dzire left for Chile from Mundra on Thursday. The port majorly serves for exports to Latin American, Far Eastern and European markets of Maruti Suzuki.

Mundra port, that commenced exports in 2009, is Maruti Suzuki’s second car terminal port. Maruti Suzuki has a Pre Delivery Inspection (PDI) facility along with stockyard at Mundra port. Currently, Maruti Suzuki export range includes 14 models with Alto K10, Celerio, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire taking a prominent share. Maruti Suzuki also exports vehicles from Mumbai port.

“Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping one millionth car. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always aligned our exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario. Maruti Suzuki exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship vision of “Make in India”. The efforts by Maruti Suzuki reflect India’s capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.