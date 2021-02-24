Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 with Next Gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine launched in India

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Swift 2021 with an advanced powertrain, appealing dual tone exterior and new exciting features.

The all-new Swift is available in an array of colours. There are three dual tone options- Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 comes at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh.

The new Swift is equipped with ‘Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions, boasting a fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants.

Available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variants, the new Kseries engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm to further exhilarate the drive experience.

The refreshed premium silver interior ornamentation and introduction of dual tone exteriors further enhance Swift’s stylish character. The new sporty cross mesh grille with bold chrome accent lends a distinctive fascia to the new Swift, enhancing the dynamic personality of the modern customers.

The new Swift comes with contemporary features like cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs. On the interior, the new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display giving a vibrant visual appeal. The 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to offer a delightful experience.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 is powered with up-to-date features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold in AGS variants, steering with enhanced return ability mechanism, new bigger sized front and rear brakes. The electronic stability program and the hillhold function in the AGS variants of the new Swift 2021 detect vehicle skid movement and restrain the same.