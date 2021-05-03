Maruti Suzuki Wagon R attains the numero uno position in April: Check the top 10 Cars

The month of April saw Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R gaining the top spot for being the best-selling passenger car in the Indian market. A total of 18,656 units were sold which went past to defeat its sibling Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Last month, Swift recorded 18,316 units and in terms of features, it got an update with the addition of three dual-tone colour schemes, a redesigned grille section and few other features.

As many as 17,303 dispatches were made in April 2021. The Baleno premium hatchback stands and competes against Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz and in April, 16,384 units were registered.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire saw 14,073 units being sold last month.

Here are the top selling cars in April 2021:

Maruti WagonR

Maruti Swift

Maruti Alto

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Grand i10

Maruti Eeco

Hyundai Venue

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Live TV

#mute