Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki working on new compact-SUV model based on Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India Limited could soon have a compact SUV of its own which will be based on Baleno hatchback model.

File photo

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all set to manufacture a compact SUV for its Indian markets, it will be based on Baleno hatchback model. The growing demand for SUVs may be a driving force for Maruti to expand its repertoire.

As per reports by Mint, Maruti's new product will sit in a segment that is both coveted as well as competitive with a lot of buyer interest. The new model, which is codenamed YTB, could be either a coupe or a mini crossover design. 

The SUV model will be a reworked version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno using the same underpinnings. The new compact-SUV will use Heartect platform and will be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The engine is capable of producing 88 PS of max power and 113 Nm of torque. As standard, it will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Although there would also be an option of a CVT automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is using the same platform, features and the engine as the Baleno because developing a new vehicle from scratch will cost them a lot more.

Currently, Maruti does not have a successful SUV product with the Vitara Brezza facing heat from other brands like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. 

Besides the new compact SUV, the manufacturers are expected to launch the new Jimny, a new mid-size SUV, as well as two versions of the new generation of Vitara Brezza and a C segment SUV.

